JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 to be released soon at jeeadv.ac.in, check result date and time

IIT Guwahati to activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result download link at 05:00 PM. Once released, IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT Result Date And Time 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati to announce the result for the JEE Advanced 2023 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Examination 2023 soon. As per reports, JEE Advanced AAT Result will be announced on Saturday, June 24, 2023. 

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 was held on June 21 and the results of AAT 2023 will be announced on June 24. Candidates who will qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the AAT results are announced.

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps To Download Result 

  • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • STEP 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result link.
  • STEP 3: Enter the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
  • STEP 4: The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result will display on the screen.
  • STEP 5: Download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 AAT Result and print a copy for future reference.

Important Dates

  • Online Registration for AAT: June 18, 2023, to June 19, 2023
  • Architecture Aptitude Test: June 21, 2023 
  • Declaration of AAT Results: June 24, 2023 

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the AAT 2023 registration link
  • Key in your login details
  • Register for the examination
  • Take print for future reference.

