JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced result) for Architecture Aptitude Test was declared on September 14. JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 can be checked through the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 was conducted on September 14. Candidates can access result through their roll number and date of birth or password to check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the AAT 2022 result

On the next window, enter the required details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number

Post submitting the details, JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference.

Qualified students can select their IITs for Architecture programmes through the JoSAA portal.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: Direct link