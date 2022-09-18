JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced result) for Architecture Aptitude Test was declared on September 14. JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 can be checked through the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 was conducted on September 14. Candidates can access result through their roll number and date of birth or password to check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022.
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: Steps to check
Qualified students can select their IITs for Architecture programmes through the JoSAA portal.