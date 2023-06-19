Search icon
JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Registration process: Step-by-step guide to apply

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Registration process: Step-by-step guide to apply
File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has begun the registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) on June 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 is June 19.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 21 and the results of AAT 2023 will be announced on June 24. Candidates who will qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the AAT results are announced.

Important Dates

  • Online Registration for AAT: June 18, 2023, to June 19, 2023
  • Architecture Aptitude Test: June 21, 2023 
  • Declaration of AAT Results: June 24, 2023 

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the AAT 2023 registration link
  • Key in your login details
  • Register for the examination
  • Take print for future reference.

