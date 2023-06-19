JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Registration process: Step-by-step guide to apply

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has begun the registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) on June 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 is June 19.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 21 and the results of AAT 2023 will be announced on June 24. Candidates who will qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the AAT results are announced.

Important Dates

Online Registration for AAT: June 18, 2023, to June 19, 2023

Architecture Aptitude Test: June 21, 2023

Declaration of AAT Results: June 24, 2023

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: How to register