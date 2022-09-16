Search icon
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know how to check

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 was held on September 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

File photo

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result is set to be declared tomorrow (September 17). Once released, JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 will be available on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access JEE Advanced AAT result 2022, candidates will have to use registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result: Step to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the AAT 2022 result link available on the homepage

Key in your log in credentials

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result

Take print out for future reference.

