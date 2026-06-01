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JEE Advanced 2026 result: Arohi Deshpande emerges as female topper; here's how she prepared for the exam

Deshpande, who is originally from Maharashtra's Pune, secured 280 out of 360 marks in both papers of JEE Advanced. She prepared for the engineering entrance exam in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota. Learn more about her journey and preparation strategy here.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2026 result: Arohi Deshpande emerges as female topper; here's how she prepared for the exam
Representational image (Credit: ANI).
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The JEE Advanced 2026 results have been declared, and Arohi Deshpande has emerged as the female topper. She secured an all-India rank (AIR) of 77 in the common rank list and AIR 1 in the female category from the IIT Delhi zone. Deshpande, who is originally from Maharashtra's Pune, secured 280 out of 360 marks in both papers of JEE Advanced. Deshpande prepared for the engineering entrance exam in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota. Learn more about her journey and preparation strategy here.

According to a report by News18, Deshpande wanted to join an IIT since her school days and moved to Kota to achieve this goal. She believes that the studying environment in Kota inspired her to improve every day. For her JEE prep, Deshpande maintained a consistent study routine of 8-9 hours and also regularly analysed mock tests. She kept a record of her mistakes in a diary and constantly worked on them with the help of her coaching teachers. Throughout her preparation journey, Deshpande completely avoided using a smartphone and social media to maintain her focus.

Deshpande also used different strategies for each exam subject. For chemistry, she thoroughly memorised NCERT basics. For physics and mathematics papers, she relied on conceptual understanding and practised extensively with advanced-level questions. She took short breaks to relax and listened to music to refresh her mind. Deshpande is now preparing to participate in the upcoming JoSAA 2026 counseling process. She wants to secure admission in computer science, and hopes to contribute towards enhancing the country's reputation in research and technology.

This year, 1,79,694 students appeared for both papers of JEE Advanced on May 17. Of them, 56,880 candidates qualified the exam. Among the qualifying candidates, 10,107 are female students. Shubham Kumar, a resident of Bihar, secured AIR 1 with 330 of 360 marks. Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar emerged as second and third toppers.

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