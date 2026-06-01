JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared: Check score, JoSAA counselling dates and AAT schedule

Students qualified in the JEE Advanced Result 2026 can now proceed with admission process as JoSAA counselling 2026 to start from June 2, 2026. Registration for AAT will start on June 1.

Students qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 can now proceed with the admission process as JoSAA counselling 2026 to start from June 2, 2026. Registration for AAT will start on June 1.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has finally announced the JEE Advanced 2026 results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check their marks at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. With the results being released, the qualified students can now go ahead with the admission process.

Students can check their JEE Advanced 2026 results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Steps to download scorecard:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in and click on the ‘JEE Advanced Result 2026’ link on the homepage

Log in with your roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number

Your scorecard will appear on the screen after submitting the details

Download and save a copy for JoSAA counselling and the future admission process

Keep your scorecard safe - you’ll need it for JoSAA registration and seat allotment.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: JoSAA Counselling



JoSAA 2026 counselling starts from June 2, 2026, for candidates eligible after the JEE Advanced result. Students can register on the official JoSAA portal. They are required to fill preferred IITs/NITs/IIITs/GFTIs and courses. Seats are allotted in multiple rounds based on rank, category, seat availability, and choices. It covers admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes.

The direct link for registration is https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/

Candidates seeking admission to architecture programmes at IITs should note that registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 is now open. Aspirants are advised to keep track of counselling schedules and ensure they complete all admission-related procedures within the prescribed deadlines.

According to the schedule, AAT registration will remain open from June 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM IST to June 2, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process through the JEE Advanced Candidate Portal. Only candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to register for AAT. The examination is conducted for admission to architecture courses offered at select IITs. The direct link is https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/.