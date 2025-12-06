JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here

IIT Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date for May 17. Eligible candidates include the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers. The computer-based exam will have two papers covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Detailed exam centres and patterns will be released soon.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has released the schedule for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. Aspiring candidates can access the official dates and updates on the website jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date and Timings

The exam is scheduled for May 17, 2026, and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The examination consists of two papers:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Both papers will be held across multiple test centres, with IIT Roorkee expected to release the detailed centre list soon.

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2026

Candidates must meet the following conditions to appear for the exam:

Be among the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers from JEE Main 2026.

Born on or after October 1, 2000 (with a 5-year relaxation for reserved categories).

Have passed the Class 12 or equivalent exam in 2024 or 2025.

Note: Each candidate is allowed a maximum of two attempts in consecutive years.

Expected Exam Pattern

While IIT Roorkee has not officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 paper format, it is expected to follow the structure of previous years:

Mode: Computer-based examination

Medium: English and Hindi

Number of Papers: 2 (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Duration: 3 hours per paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)

Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics in both papers

Total Questions: 54 (18 questions per subject)

Marking Scheme: Full, partial, and zero marks depending on correctness

Past Year Insights

In the previous session, a total of 250,236 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced, highlighting the competitive nature of the exam.

JEE Main 2026 Schedule

For candidates preparing for JEE Advanced, the JEE Main 2026 schedule is also important:

Session 1: January 21 – 30, 2026

Session 2: April 2 – 9, 2026

Candidates qualifying in these sessions will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.