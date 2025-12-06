JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
EDUCATION
IIT Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date for May 17. Eligible candidates include the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers. The computer-based exam will have two papers covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Detailed exam centres and patterns will be released soon.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has released the schedule for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. Aspiring candidates can access the official dates and updates on the website jeeadv.ac.in
The exam is scheduled for May 17, 2026, and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The examination consists of two papers:
Both papers will be held across multiple test centres, with IIT Roorkee expected to release the detailed centre list soon.
Candidates must meet the following conditions to appear for the exam:
Note: Each candidate is allowed a maximum of two attempts in consecutive years.
While IIT Roorkee has not officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 paper format, it is expected to follow the structure of previous years:
In the previous session, a total of 250,236 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced, highlighting the competitive nature of the exam.
For candidates preparing for JEE Advanced, the JEE Main 2026 schedule is also important:
Candidates qualifying in these sessions will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.