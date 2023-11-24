JEE Advanced 2024: Registration to begin on April 21 at jeeadv.ac.in, check important dates here

The registration process will begin on April 21 and will end on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm.

A schedule for JEE Advanced 2024 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. On May 26, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will take place at several exam centres across the country.

The registration process will start on April 21 and will end on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm. The deadline for enrolled applicants to pay their fees is May 6, 2024. The release date of the admission card is May 17, which will be available for download until May 26, 2024.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be administered in two sessions on May 26: Paper I will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On May 31, 2024, a copy of the candidate responses will be released online, and on June 2, 2024, a tentative answer key will be shown. The deadline for objections is June 3, 2024. On June 9, 2024, the results and final answer key will be announced.

Important dates: