JEE Advanced 2024: Registration to begin on April 21 at jeeadv.ac.in, check important dates here

The registration process will begin on April 21 and will end on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm.

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

A schedule for JEE Advanced 2024 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. On May 26, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will take place at several exam centres across the country.

The registration process will start on April 21 and will end on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm. The deadline for enrolled applicants to pay their fees is May 6, 2024. The release date of the admission card is May 17, which will be available for download until May 26, 2024.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be administered in two sessions on May 26: Paper I will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On May 31, 2024, a copy of the candidate responses will be released online, and on June 2, 2024, a tentative answer key will be shown. The deadline for objections is June 3, 2024. On June 9, 2024, the results and final answer key will be announced.

Important dates:

  • Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024: April 21, 2024  to April 30, 2024 
  • Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 06, 2024 
  • Admit Card available for downloading: May 17, 2024 to May 26, 2024 
  • Choosing of scribe by PwD/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing: May 25, 2024
  • JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination: May 26, 2024
  • Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website: May 31, 2024 
  • Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 
  • Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 to June 03, 2024 
  • Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: June 09, 2024 
  • Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024: June 09, 2024 to June 10, 2024 
  • Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 Process: June 10, 2024 
  • Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024: June 12, 2024 
  • Declaration of results of AAT 2024: June 15, 2024 
