JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers list: Meet top 10 IIT rankers

JEE Advanced result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. The IIT JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in, has the results available. Along with the solution key, the body also issued the JEE Advanced results.
Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, who is from the Hyderabad zone, received a score of 341/360 in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, earning him the rank of AIR 1. The female topper of the JEE Advanced 2023 exam is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone (AIR 56). She passed the admission exam with a score of 298.
Here’s the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list:
Rank 1:Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
Rank 2:Ramesh Surya Theja
Rank 3:Rishi Kalra
Rank 4:Raghav Goyal
Rank 5:Addagada Venkata Sivaram
Rank 6:Prabhav Khandelwal
Rank 7:Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary
Rank 8:Malay Kedia
Rank 9:Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy
Rank 10:Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy