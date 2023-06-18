JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers list: Meet top 10 IIT rankers

Representational Image

JEE Advanced result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. The IIT JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in, has the results available. Along with the solution key, the body also issued the JEE Advanced results.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, who is from the Hyderabad zone, received a score of 341/360 in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, earning him the rank of AIR 1. The female topper of the JEE Advanced 2023 exam is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone (AIR 56). She passed the admission exam with a score of 298.

Here’s the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list:

Rank 1:Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

Rank 2:Ramesh Surya Theja

Rank 3:Rishi Kalra

Rank 4:Raghav Goyal

Rank 5:Addagada Venkata Sivaram

Rank 6:Prabhav Khandelwal

Rank 7:Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

Rank 8:Malay Kedia

Rank 9:Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy

Rank 10:Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy