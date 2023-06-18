Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers list: Meet top 10 IIT rankers

Those who appeared in the JEE Advanced exam can check their results at the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Representational Image

JEE Advanced result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. The IIT JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in, has the results available. Along with the solution key, the body also issued the JEE Advanced results. 

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, who is from the Hyderabad zone, received a score of 341/360 in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, earning him the rank of AIR 1. The female topper of the JEE Advanced 2023 exam is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone (AIR 56). She passed the admission exam with a score of 298.

Here’s the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list:
Rank 1:Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy 
Rank 2:Ramesh Surya Theja 
Rank 3:Rishi Kalra 
Rank 4:Raghav Goyal 
Rank 5:Addagada Venkata Sivaram 
Rank 6:Prabhav Khandelwal 
Rank 7:Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary 
Rank 8:Malay Kedia 
Rank 9:Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy 
Rank 10:Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy

 

