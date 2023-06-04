Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Advanced 2023 today: Check exam day guidelines, documents to carry and other details

The JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, is the official source for candidates to download their hall tickets; check out examination hall guidelines here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 today: Check exam day guidelines, documents to carry and other details
JEE Advanced 2023 today: Check exam day guidelines, documents to carry and other details

On June 4, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will take place. The hosting institution, IIT Guwahati, just recently made the exam admit cards available. The JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, is the official source for candidates to download their hall tickets.

Check out are some important main exam day guidelines:

No student will be permitted to enter the exam room without first displaying the hall tickets, so candidates must bring their admit cards. Students will also be required to present a valid original photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, a school, college, or institution ID card, a driver's licence, a voter ID card, a passport, a PAN card, or a signed certificate with a photo. Only applicants with valid admit cards and photo ID cards will be permitted to take the test.

Using unfair methods or pretending to be someone else during the exam will be regarded as a serious crime and may result in legal action. Ahead of going into the examination facility, all candidates will undergo a thorough and required frisking.Pencils, pencils, drinking water in clear bottles, a saved admit card, and an original photo ID card are the only items applicants may bring with them.

Items like wallets, handbags, cameras, spectacles, scales, calculators, smart/digital/programmable/analog wristwatches, smartphones, Bluetooth-enabled gadgets, headphones, microphones, or other similar items are not permitted. Neither are any printed/blank/handwritten papers, log tables, typing pads, or stationery items.

Wearing charms or taweez, as well as clothing with large buttons and accessories made of metal like nose pins, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and bracelet chains, is not advised. Applicants are urged to wear sandals and other open-toed footwear.

Under no circumstances will candidates who arrive at the examination centre after the start of the investigation in each paper (09:00 for Paper 1 and 14:30 for Paper 2) be granted to take the exam.

Before 12:00 p.m. for Paper 1 and before 17:30 p.m. for Paper 2, candidates are not permitted to leave the examination room.

Only candidates who have taken both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have their responses evaluated. Therefore, participation in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is required.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.