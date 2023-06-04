JEE Advanced 2023 today: Check exam day guidelines, documents to carry and other details

On June 4, 2023, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will take place. The hosting institution, IIT Guwahati, just recently made the exam admit cards available. The JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, is the official source for candidates to download their hall tickets.

Check out are some important main exam day guidelines:

No student will be permitted to enter the exam room without first displaying the hall tickets, so candidates must bring their admit cards. Students will also be required to present a valid original photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, a school, college, or institution ID card, a driver's licence, a voter ID card, a passport, a PAN card, or a signed certificate with a photo. Only applicants with valid admit cards and photo ID cards will be permitted to take the test.

Using unfair methods or pretending to be someone else during the exam will be regarded as a serious crime and may result in legal action. Ahead of going into the examination facility, all candidates will undergo a thorough and required frisking.Pencils, pencils, drinking water in clear bottles, a saved admit card, and an original photo ID card are the only items applicants may bring with them.

Items like wallets, handbags, cameras, spectacles, scales, calculators, smart/digital/programmable/analog wristwatches, smartphones, Bluetooth-enabled gadgets, headphones, microphones, or other similar items are not permitted. Neither are any printed/blank/handwritten papers, log tables, typing pads, or stationery items.

Wearing charms or taweez, as well as clothing with large buttons and accessories made of metal like nose pins, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and bracelet chains, is not advised. Applicants are urged to wear sandals and other open-toed footwear.

Under no circumstances will candidates who arrive at the examination centre after the start of the investigation in each paper (09:00 for Paper 1 and 14:30 for Paper 2) be granted to take the exam.

Before 12:00 p.m. for Paper 1 and before 17:30 p.m. for Paper 2, candidates are not permitted to leave the examination room.

Only candidates who have taken both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have their responses evaluated. Therefore, participation in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is required.