JEE Advanced 2023 Result update: When, where and how to check IIT JEE Advanced result online

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is all set to declare the JEE Advanced Result 2023 soon. As per reports, JEE Advanced result 2023 is likely to be released on June 18. Once released, candidates can check Joint Entrance Exam Advanced result on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

As per schedule, the JEE Advanced Result and final answer key will be declared on June 18, 2023. Once the result of the engineering entrance exam is released, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 process will start on June 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 result has bee released recently. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam was held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 result link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your Advanced 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023: Details

Following the declaration of results, the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal will publish category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates, while text messages will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Those meeting the minimum marks set by the IITs will be eligible for the AIR list used in JoSAA counselling and IIT admissions. Seat allotment will be based on the category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2023.