Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Advanced 2023 Result by...: See direct link, how to check here

JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be released on June 18 at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 Result by...: See direct link, how to check here
JEE Advanced 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Result 2023 on June 18. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced will be able to check their result from the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. 

As per schedule, the JEE Advanced Result and final answer key will be declared on June 18, 2023. Once the result of the engineering entrance exam is released, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 process will start on June 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm. 

The JEE Advanced 2023 was held on June 4 in two shifts-- 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 1.95 lakh students applied to appear for Advanced 2023. 

JEE Advanced 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 
  • On the appeared homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 result link. 
  • Entre your login details and submit. 
  • Your Advanced 2023 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. 

Read: JEE Advanced 2023 results to be out on June 18 — How to download

JEE Advanced 2023: Details 

Following the declaration of results, the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal will publish category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates, while text messages will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Those meeting the minimum marks set by the IITs will be eligible for the AIR list used in JoSAA counselling and IIT admissions. Seat allotment will be based on the category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.