JEE Advanced 2023 Result by...: See direct link, how to check here

JEE Advanced 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced Result 2023 on June 18. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced will be able to check their result from the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

As per schedule, the JEE Advanced Result and final answer key will be declared on June 18, 2023. Once the result of the engineering entrance exam is released, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 process will start on June 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

The JEE Advanced 2023 was held on June 4 in two shifts-- 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 1.95 lakh students applied to appear for Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 result link.

Entre your login details and submit.

Your Advanced 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read: JEE Advanced 2023 results to be out on June 18 — How to download

JEE Advanced 2023: Details

Following the declaration of results, the JEE Advanced 2023 online portal will publish category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates, while text messages will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Those meeting the minimum marks set by the IITs will be eligible for the AIR list used in JoSAA counselling and IIT admissions. Seat allotment will be based on the category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2023.