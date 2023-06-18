JEE Advanced 2023 Result DECLARED, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy secures AIR 1 with 341 marks, check topper list here

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has announced the result of JEE Advanced 2023 today. Candidates can check the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced result on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced cut-off percentage for Common Rank List (CRL) for each subject (paper 1+2) is 6.83% while the aggregate is 23.89%.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy secures the AIR 1 with 341 marks out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree is the female topper with all-India rank of 56 and her mark is 298.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam was held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm.

