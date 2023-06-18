JEE Advanced 2023 Result DECLARED, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree AIR 56 tops among girls with 298 marks

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has announced the result of JEE Advanced 2023 today (June 18). Candidates can check the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced result on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. This year, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy secures the AIR 1 with 341 marks out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree is the female topper with all-India rank of 56 and her mark is 298.

A total of 4377 candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced examination out of 180372. A total of 36264 male candidates and 7509 female candidates have passed the IIT JEE exam. A total of 10432 candidates have qualified from IIT Hyderabad zone followed by 9290 candidates from IIT Delhi zone.

The JEE Advanced cut-off percentage for Common Rank List (CRL) for each subject (paper 1+2) is 6.83% while the aggregate is 23.89%.