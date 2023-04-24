JEE Advanced 2023: Registration process to begin on this date, know how to apply and exam schedule

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 registration process on April 30, 2023. The application process for JEE Advanced 2023 will end on May 7. The last date to submit fee is May 8. Candidates can track the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in for the registration process.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has scheduled to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 4, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2023 Registration.” link

Register yourself using the JEE Main 2023 login id and password

Fill in the JEE Advanced 2023 application form with all asked details

Upload the scanned documents as required

Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Advance 2023: Exam pattern



The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.



The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.