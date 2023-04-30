Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins today, check application fees, exam date, steps to register

Candidates will be able to download their JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card from the online registration portal - https://jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be released on May 29 and will contain details like Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to begin the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 tomorrow - April 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply can fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form from the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last for form submission is May 4, 2023 and the last date for fee payment is May 5, 2023. 

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam will be held on June 4 this year by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. 

Step-by-step process to fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply for JEE Advanced 2023' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Register yourself and enter the login details. 

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form, and pay the fees (based on the category). 

Step 5: Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Fee 

Indian Nationals 

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1450
SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1450
All Other Candidates: Rs 2900

Foreign Nationals 

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 90
Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 180#

Candidates will be able to download their JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card from the online registration portal - https://jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be released on May 29 and will contain details like Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. 

