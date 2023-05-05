Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023: Last date soon to apply at jeeadv.ac.in, check eligibility, application process here

Interested candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 application on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last to apply is May 7, 2023, and the last date for fee payment is May 8, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati to conclude the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon. Interested candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 application on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last to apply is May 7, 2023, and the last date for fee payment is May 8, 2023. 

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. 

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to apply  

  • Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Apply for JEE Advanced 2023' link  
  • Step 3: Register yourself and enter the login details. 
  • Step 4: Fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form, and pay the fees (based on the category). 
  • Step 5: Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Fee 

Indian Nationals 

  • Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1450
  • SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1450
  • All Other Candidates: Rs 2900

Foreign Nationals 

  • Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 90
  • Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 180#

Candidates will be able to download their JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card from the online registration portal - jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be released on May 29 and will contain details like Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. 

