JEE Advanced 2023: Know how to apply at jeeadv.ac.in, check eligibility, exam date and other details

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 registrations today April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 application on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last to apply is May 4, 2023, and the last date for fee payment is May 5, 2023.
The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each.
JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to apply
JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Fee
Indian Nationals
Foreign Nationals
Candidates will be able to download their JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card from the online registration portal - jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be released on May 29 and will contain details like Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category.