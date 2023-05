JEE Advanced 2023: Know how to apply at jeeadv.ac.in, check eligibility, exam date and other details

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 registrations today April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2023 application on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last to apply is May 4, 2023, and the last date for fee payment is May 5, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each.

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply for JEE Advanced 2023' link

Step 3: Register yourself and enter the login details.

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form, and pay the fees (based on the category).

Step 5: Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1450

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1450

All Other Candidates: Rs 2900

Foreign Nationals

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 90

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 180#

Candidates will be able to download their JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card from the online registration portal - jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be released on May 29 and will contain details like Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category.