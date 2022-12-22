Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023 schedule OUT at jeeadv.ac.in: Check complete details here

JEE Advanced 2023 schedule was released at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 schedule released | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released JEE Advanced 2023 scheduled on the official website. Candidates who are to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can check the schedule from the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced examination 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023.

The registration process for JEE Advanced will begin on April 30, 2023, as per the official schedule. Candidates will be able to register till May 4, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023.

The online registration for foreign candidates will begin on April 24 and will close on May 4, 2023. The last date for acceptance of registration fees from foreign candidates is till May 5, 2023.

Read: UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule OUT at upsc.gov.in: How to check, exam details

Candidates applying must be born on or after October 1, 1998. for SC, ST, and PwD candidates Five years of age relaxation is given. 

The JEE Advanced exam 2023 has two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Candidates will have to take two papers. A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. 

