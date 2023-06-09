Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE response sheets to be released TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, know how to download

The provisional answer key is to be released on June 11 and candidates will have a chance to raise challenges till June 12, 2023. The JEE advanced final answer key and results will be released on June 18, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE response sheets to be released TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, know how to download
File photo

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati to release the response sheets for JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Once released, IIT JEE response sheets will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released at 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 response sheets: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.
  • Click on IIT JEE response sheets link available
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the response sheet and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam was held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm.

