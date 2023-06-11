Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE answer key RELEASED at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link here

The JEE advanced results will be released on June 18, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today. IIT JEE advanced answer key will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The candidates have a chance to raise challenges till June 12, 2023. The JEE advanced results will be released on June 18, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam was held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm. 

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.
  • Click on IIT JEE answer key link available
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key: direct link

Paper 1 Provisional Answer Keys
Paper 2 Provisional Answer Keys

 

