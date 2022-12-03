Search icon
JEE Advanced 2023: IITs bring back class 12 performance criteria for admission

IITs have decided to reinstate the class 12 performance criteria for admission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have decided to bring back the class 12 performance criteria for admissions in the future. IITs decided to drop the Class 12 board examination performance criteria as a relaxation in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The criterion for admission was relaxed and only passing marks were required in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, language, and other subjects apart from these four. This continued for another two years until JEE( Advanced) 2022.

Before 2020, candidates with qualifying ranks in JEE (Advanced) needed to either score at least 75 per cent in Class 12 or figure in the top 20 percentile of their board results to secure a seat at an IIT. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) needed to have a minimum of 65 per cent or fulfilled the top 20 percentile demand.

Read: JEE Main 2023 Latest update: Registration process to begin SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release an official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their registration schedule and exam dates from the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply

  • Go to the officil website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration link
  • Register and generate login credentials
  • Now, login and fill out the application form
  • Upload documents and pay the required fee
  • Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page
  • Save a copy of the photograph used.
