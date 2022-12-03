JEE Advanced 2023: IITs bring back class 12 performance criteria for admission

JEE Advanced 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have decided to bring back the class 12 performance criteria for admissions in the future. IITs decided to drop the Class 12 board examination performance criteria as a relaxation in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The criterion for admission was relaxed and only passing marks were required in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, language, and other subjects apart from these four. This continued for another two years until JEE( Advanced) 2022.

Before 2020, candidates with qualifying ranks in JEE (Advanced) needed to either score at least 75 per cent in Class 12 or figure in the top 20 percentile of their board results to secure a seat at an IIT. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) needed to have a minimum of 65 per cent or fulfilled the top 20 percentile demand.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release an official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their registration schedule and exam dates from the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply