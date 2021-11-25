JEE Advanced 2023: BIG update on IIT entrance exam syllabus - Check key highlights here

The new syllabus for the IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2023 has been revised. JEE Advanced 2023 revised syllabus was announced today on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The syllabus has been released for students two years in advance.

JEE advanced 2021 was conducted on October 3, 2021, and the result was declared on October 15, 2021. The official notice on JEE Advanced Syllabus 2023 reads, “The Revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is Online. Please check the revised syllabus by clicking here.”

A total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and 41,862 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.

The candidate who qualifies for the JEE Main exam is eligible for JEE Advanced exam. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

JEE Advanced 2023 revised syllabus: jeeadv.ac.in/syllabus_revised