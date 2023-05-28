JEE Advanced 2023: Admit card to be released on May 29, know how to download hall ticket

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to release the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 exam on May 29. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm.

The copy of candidate responses is to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website on June 9 and the provisional answer key will be released on June 11.

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to download