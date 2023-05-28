Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Advanced 2023: Admit card to be released on May 29, know how to download hall ticket

Once released, candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2023: Admit card to be released on May 29, know how to download hall ticket
File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to release the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 exam on May 29. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm.

The copy of candidate responses is to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website on June 9 and the provisional answer key will be released on June 11.

JEE Advanced 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in
  • click on the admit card link
  • Enter your login details
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take print for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.