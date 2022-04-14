JEE Advanced 2022 to be rescheduled, new date likely to be announced soon on jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Bombay is likely to announce the new date for JEE Advanced 2022. The new exam date for JEE Advanced 2022 will be available on the official website, - jeeadv.ac.in. However, no official announcement has been made yet by NTA. NTA has recently announced the postponement of JEE Mains April and May sessions to June and July respectively. As per the new dates, JEE Main 2022 session 1 will take place between June 20 - June 29 and session 2 will take place between July 21 - July 30, 2022.

As per media reports, JEE Advanced 2022 new exam date is expected to be announced soon by IIT Bombay. For more information, candidates should keep an eye on the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read: BSSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Notification: Apply for 2187 posts, check pay scale, eligibility, selection process

JEE Advanced 2022: Date

JEE Advanced 2022 (old date): July 3, 2022

JEE Advanced new date likely to be in 3rd or 4th week of August, 2022 (IIT JEE exam dates are tentative).

Also Read: Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for various non-teaching staff posts at du.ac.in, check pay scale, eligibility

The revised date of JEE Advanced 2022 will be announced by IIT Bombay soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on IIT JEE Advanced 2022.