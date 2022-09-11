Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, know how to check

JEE Advanced 2022 result: Once released, JEE Advanced result will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 06:29 AM IST

JEE Advanced result is expected to be declared soon by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay. As per media reports, JEE Advanced result will be declared today (September 11, 2022).

Once released, JEE Advanced result will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. The result will be accessed through roll number, date of birth, and phone number. As per resports, JEE Advanced answer key and results will be released on September 11.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022. The candidates who applied for JEE Advanced 2022 were among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced is conducted for those candidates who wish to apply for admission into B.E, B.Tech, and other technical courses available at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country. This year, IIT JEE Exam was organised by IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay released the answer key of JEE Advanced on Saturday, September 3 on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 Results: How to download

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Results link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
