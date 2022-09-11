Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 result DECLARED at jeeadv.ac.in, RK Shishir tops IIT entrance exam

According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

File photo

JEE Advanced result has been declared by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay today (September 11). Bombay zone's R K Shishir has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials said.

JEE Advanced result is available at jeeadv.ac.in. The result will be accessed through roll number, date of birth, and phone number.  

According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.
Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022. The candidates who applied for JEE Advanced 2022 were among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. 

JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers List
1 Shishir R K
2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 
3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 
4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha 
5 Mayank Motwani 
6 Polisetty Karthikeya 
7 Pratik Sahoo 
8 Dheeraj Kurukunda 
9 Mahit Gadhiwala 
10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh 

(With inputs from PTI)

