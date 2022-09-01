Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets set to release TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, check details

Once the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets, the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys are set to release on September 3, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay is all set to release the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets today - September 1, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their response sheets from the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. 

According to the official schedules, the JEE Advanced Response sheets will release around 10 am today and candidates will be able to download them after that. IIT Bombay has already released the JEE Advanced question papers on the website for candidates to download.

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets Date and Time 

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets Date: Today, September 1, 2022 
JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets Time: 10:00 am 

Once the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets are released, the students will await the Answer Keys. It is important to note that, the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys will be provisional and candidates will be allowed to raise objections to them. The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys are set to release on September 3, 2022.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022. The candidates who applied for JEE Advanced 2022 were among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022. 

JEE Advanced is conducted for those candidates who wish to apply for admission into B.E, B.Tech, and other technical courses available at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country. This year, the IIT JEE Exam was organised by IIT Bombay.

