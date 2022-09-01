JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets released at jeeadv.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets. Candidates will be able to download their response sheets from the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. Now that the response sheets have been released, the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer keys will also be made available on September 3, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 - www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidates responses are now available' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, admit card number, date of birth, and other required information (if any).

Step 4: Your JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

Once the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets are released, the students will await the Answer Keys. It is important to note that, the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys will be provisional and candidates will be allowed to raise objections to them. The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys are set to release on September 3, 2022.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022. The candidates who applied for JEE Advanced 2022 were among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced is conducted for those candidates who wish to apply for admission into B.E, B.Tech, and other technical courses available at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country. This year, the IIT JEE Exam was organised by IIT Bombay.