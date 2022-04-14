Headlines

JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled - Check new exam date, application date, admit card details here

The application process for JEE Advanced 2022 will be started from August 7 and continue till August 11, 2022.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Candidates waiting to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will have to wait a little longer to give the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. This is because the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has rescheduled the exam for August 28.

Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 was scheduled to take place on July 3. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must note that the application process for JEE Advanced 2022 will be started from August 7 and continue till August 11, 2022.

Candidates must note that the last date to pay application fees is August 12.

Also, READ: PM Modi remembers Babasaheb Ambedkar on 131st birth anniversary, says his ideas inspire government

Know about admit card for JEE Advanced 2022

Those appearing for the JEE Advanced exam this year must not forget to download the admit card, which will be available on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download admit cards from August 23 to August 28, 2022.

Timings for the JEE Advanced 2022

Let us tell you that the JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in the morning and afternoon shifts this time. Students will give the paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM. The paper 2 will start from 2:30 PM and continue till 5:30 PM.

Details about the result of JEE Advanced 2022

The results of JEE Advanced 2022 will be released on September 11, 2022.

According to the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, “The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on provisional answer key from September 3 to 4. The final answer key and result will be released on September 11.”

Candidates should note that the seat allocation process will start from September 12.

Also, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will take place on September 14. The result for the same will be announced on September 17, 2022. The AAT 2022 application process will be held on September 11 and September 12.

 

 

 

