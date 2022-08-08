Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 registrations to begin TODAY on jeeadv.ac.in, know how to apply

Once the results are out, candidates will be able to fill up the application form by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) to begin the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 today (August 8). Candidates can submit their JEE Advanced application form 2022 through the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. As per the official notification, JEE Advanced 2022 application process was scheduled to begin on August 07. However, the registration link for JEE Advanced has not been activated yet.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on August 28. There will be 2 papers. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Students who have been selected for the IIT JEE examination can register for JEE Advanced as soon as the link gets activated. 

JEE Advanced 2022: Application Fees
 
Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400 female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates and others will have to pay Rs 2,800. 

JEE Advanced 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: August 7, 2022 (Link not activated yet)
Last date to Apply for JEE Advanced 2022: August 11, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card release date: August 23, 202
JEE Advanced 2022 Exam date: August  28, 2022
 
JEE Advance 2022: Exam pattern
 
The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam has been scheduled for August 28. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. 
 
The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
 
JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website -  jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.” link
  • Register yourself using the JEE Main 2022 login id and password
  • Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details
  • Upload the scanned documents as required
  • Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways
  • Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
