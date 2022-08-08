JEE Advanced 2022 registrations to begin TODAY on jeeadv.ac.in, know how to apply

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) to begin the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 today (August 8). Candidates can submit their JEE Advanced application form 2022 through the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. As per the official notification, JEE Advanced 2022 application process was scheduled to begin on August 07. However, the registration link for JEE Advanced has not been activated yet.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on August 28. There will be 2 papers. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Students who have been selected for the IIT JEE examination can register for JEE Advanced as soon as the link gets activated.

JEE Advanced 2022: Application Fees



Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400 female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates and others will have to pay Rs 2,800.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: August 7, 2022 (Link not activated yet)

Last date to Apply for JEE Advanced 2022: August 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card release date: August 23, 202

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam date: August 28, 2022



JEE Advance 2022: Exam pattern



The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam has been scheduled for August 28. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.



JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to apply