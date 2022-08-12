JEE Advanced 2022 registration last date extended till 8 pm TODAY, check direct link to apply

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has extended the last date to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 to August 12, 2022 (Today) till 8 pm. Candidates who are yet to fill out their JEE Advanced 2022 Application form can do so by visiting the official website - www.jeeadv.nic.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will take place on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Direct Link To Apply

Please note that the candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2022 should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: Mode of Examination

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2022 (JAB 2022).

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be held in a Computer Based Test Mode.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam consists of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The duration of each paper is three hours.

Candidates must appear in both papers.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: Date and Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam is scheduled to take place on August 28, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form: Step-by-step process to fill out the form

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE (Advanced) registration portal is open for eligible candidates to register' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration details such as login ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Advanced 2022 application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee (as required).

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for future use.