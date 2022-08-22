JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to release TOMORROW at jeeadv.ac.in: Exam pattern, how to check here

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card tomorrow, August 23 at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination is scheduled on August 28.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be three hours long. The examination will have two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your registration number, date of birth and mobile number

The JEE advanced 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen

Download and take printout of the JEE advanced hall ticket 2022 for future reference.

The online display of the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key is on September 3 and the online declaration of the final answer key is on September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11.

