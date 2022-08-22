Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to release TOMORROW at jeeadv.ac.in: Exam pattern, how to check here

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be out tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card tomorrow, August 23 at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination is scheduled on August 28.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be three hours long. The examination will have two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and mobile number
  • The JEE advanced 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and take printout of the JEE advanced hall ticket 2022 for future reference.

The online display of the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key is on September 3 and the online declaration of the final answer key is on September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11.

