Meet Tanishka Kabra, the female topper in JEE Advanced 2022

Tanishka Kabra, the female topper in JEE Advanced 2022 (Photo: Twitter)

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced 2022 results. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper of JEE Advanced 2022 among females with 277 marks out of 360. Her all-India rank is 16 in the IIT entrance examination.

Bombay zone's R K Shishir has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced.

The female topper in JEE-Advanced, Kabra also participated in the International Chemistry Olympiad 2022 in July and secured a silver medal for her stupendous performance. Based on her performance in Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Chemistry (IOQC) Part II, Kabra was selected by HBCSE to represent India in International Chemistry Olympiad 2022.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,516 are females. The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers List

1 Shishir R K

2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha

5 Mayank Motwani

6 Polisetty Karthikeya

7 Pratik Sahoo

8 Dheeraj Kurukunda

9 Mahit Gadhiwala

10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.