Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Meet Tanishka Kabra, the female topper in JEE Advanced 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 female topper Tanishka Kabra has secured an all-India 16 rank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Meet Tanishka Kabra, the female topper in JEE Advanced 2022
Tanishka Kabra, the female topper in JEE Advanced 2022 (Photo: Twitter)

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced 2022 results. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper of JEE Advanced 2022 among females with 277 marks out of 360. Her all-India rank is 16 in the IIT entrance examination.

Bombay zone's R K Shishir has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced.

The female topper in JEE-Advanced, Kabra also participated in the International Chemistry Olympiad 2022 in July and secured a silver medal for her stupendous performance. Based on her performance in Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Chemistry (IOQC) Part II, Kabra was selected by HBCSE to represent India in International Chemistry Olympiad 2022.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,516 are females. The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers List

1 Shishir R K
2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 
3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 
4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha 
5 Mayank Motwani 
6 Polisetty Karthikeya 
7 Pratik Sahoo 
8 Dheeraj Kurukunda 
9 Mahit Gadhiwala 
10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 449 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.