JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys set to release TOMORROW at jeeadv.ac.in, check details

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advance 2022 Answer Key is all set to release tomorrow - September 3, 2022. The JEE Advance 2022 Answer Key will release at 10 am on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in.

It is important to note that the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys that will be releasing tomorrow are provisional and the objection window/ feedback from candidates will begin once they are released. Candidates can then send in their feedback regarding the answer key from September 3, 2022, at 10 am till September 4, 2022, till 5 pm.

Once the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Keys are released, candidates key in their credentials to check them and raise objections. The JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key would then release on September 11, 2022 at 10 am and the JEE Advanced 2022 Result will also be released on the same date and time as per the schedule on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. IIt Bombay released the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets yesterday.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022. The candidates who applied for JEE Advanced 2022 were among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced is conducted for those candidates who wish to apply for admission into B.E, B.Tech, and other technical courses available at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country. This year, the IIT JEE Exam was organised by IIT Bombay.