JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last date TODAY to raise objections at jeeadv.ac.in

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had released answer key of JEE Advanced on Saturday, September 3 on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The window to raise objections to the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will be closed today, September 4. JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 facility to submit objections is available till 5 pm today.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam had taken place on August 28, 2022. The candidates who applied for JEE Advanced 2022 were among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced is conducted for those candidates who wish to apply for admission into B.E, B.Tech, and other technical courses available at all 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology in the country. This year, IIT JEE Exam was organised by IIT Bombay.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced– jeeadv.ac.in

Then on the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key

Click on it and enter the credentials

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

- Visit the official website of JEE - jeeadv.ac.in.

- Click on the link that reads, "To access the provisional answer keys for JEE (Advanced) 2022, click here. Candidates can submit their feedback on these answer keys on the Candidate Portal till 17:00 IST on September 4, 2022."

- A new page would open where you have to login using your credentials.

- Your IIT JEE answer key and link to submit objections will be displayed.

- Check your answers and raise objection, if any.

- You may also make a note of the objections submitted.