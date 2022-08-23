Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card released at jeeadv.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay on August 28, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card released at jeeadv.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 is active now and all the candidates who have registered for the examination can now download it. 

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay on August 28, 2022. The exam would be held in two shifts - morning and evening. Details on the exam centre and reporting time are all given on the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards till 9 am on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Direct link for download 

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new window will now open.

Step 4: Enter your details such as application/registration number and password/DOB and submit. 

Step 5: Download the admit card once you have logged in. 

Students are advised to carefully go through the instructions printed on the admit card. Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card along with a photo ID card to enter the exam hall. All the other details are available on the admit cards. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.