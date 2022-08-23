JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card released at jeeadv.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 is active now and all the candidates who have registered for the examination can now download it.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay on August 28, 2022. The exam would be held in two shifts - morning and evening. Details on the exam centre and reporting time are all given on the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards till 9 am on August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will now open.

Step 4: Enter your details such as application/registration number and password/DOB and submit.

Step 5: Download the admit card once you have logged in.

Students are advised to carefully go through the instructions printed on the admit card. Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card along with a photo ID card to enter the exam hall. All the other details are available on the admit cards.