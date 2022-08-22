Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card likely to be released tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in; know how to download

JEE Advanced Admit cards are scheduled to be released tomorrow, August 23 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card soon. As per the notification, JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released on August 23, 2022. Once released, NTA JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available on the official website--jeeadv.ac.in. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on August 28. 

Nearly, 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced 2022, which includes 50 foreign nationals. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

There will be two papers in JEE Advanced 2022, the question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

- Admit Card available for download: August 23-28

- JEE (Advanced) Exam 2022: August 28

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Steps to download 

- Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the “JEE Advanced Admit Card” link.

- JEE Advanced 2022 candidate portal will be displayed on the screen.

- Enter the required details - registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

- Click on ‘Login”.

- JEE Advanced admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download JEE Advanced admit card and take a printout.

