JEE Advanced 2021 Exams date announced; IIT Kharagpur to hold exams on July 3

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday (January 7) announced that the JEE Advanced 2021 for IIT Admissions will be held on July 3, 2021.

The Union Education Minister said the IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, adding "I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam."

Earlier in the day, Pokhriyal tweeted saying: ''My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!''

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the dates of JEE Main 2021 on December 16, 2020. He had also announced that from the year 2021, the JEE Mains exam will be held four times a year. These four sessions are held in February, March, April, and May. According to the released notification, the first session of the JEE Mains exam will be held between 23 February to 26 February 2021.

It is noteworthy that educational institutions across the country were shut down due to Coronavirus. Due to this, the syllabus of Central and State board examinations including CBSE has been reduced by up to 30 per cent. Also, this time, due to the restrictions placed on regular classes in classrooms and preparation institutes in schools, the preparation of candidates has been significantly affected.

Due to this reason, JEE Advanced students preparing for the exam are making a request to make concessions in the eligibility criteria prescribed for admission to the Director of IIT Delhi as well as the education Minister on various channels of social media.