JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination for admission in IITs will be held on October 3, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. The exam, earlier scheduled on July 3, was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The examination will be conducted adhering to all COVID protocols, Pradhan said.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

IIT Kharagpur has already released the information brochure for the engineering entrance exam on June 26. Candidates can check the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in for details on registration, application, eligibility and exam pattern.

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced. To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.