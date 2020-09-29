JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys to be released soon, check on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys will be released soon on Tuesday. Candidates will be able to download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 online from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

How to download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 online?

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Official Answer Key Download

Step 3: Provide the necessary information asked on the website

Step 4: Your JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key will be shown on page

Step 5: Download the answer key in PDF format

Step 6: Use it to calculate your estimated marks

There will also be a one-day window to raise objections or challenge. Candidates who feel that any answer provided in the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 is incorrect or has any calculation discrepancies; the same needs to be highlighted to the exam authorities during this window. The window to raise objections would remain open till 5 pm tomorrow on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must not that the official answer key is the tool on the basis of which their answer sheets will be evaluated and marks will be awarded to them.