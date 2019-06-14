JEE Advanced 2019 Results announced, website crashed, check jeeadv.ac.in for latest

After a long wait, the results of JEE Advanced 2019 have been published. A total of 2,24,000 candidates had qualified JEE Main and were eligible to apply for the JEE advanced. Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra has topped the exam.

JEE Advanced 2019 is for admission to engineering and allied courses in undergraduate level in IITs and other technical institutes.

This year IIT Roorkee was the conducting institute. However, due to huge pressure, the website is currently unavailable at the time of filing the copy. However, it is expected to soon function normally.

How to check result for JEE Advanced 2019

Step 1: Log on to the JEE Advanced website https://jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab which will take you to the result page

Step 3: Fill in all the details

Step 4: The result will be displayed.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the result for future use.

After the candidates know their result, the successful ones have to take part in the counseling process. It will be done through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The details will be released later.