Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Advance 2023: Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on plea seeking relaxation for students, hearing on March 23

Some students claimed that they were unable to take the exam because their centres were abruptly relocated without intimation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

JEE Advance 2023: Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on plea seeking relaxation for students, hearing on March 23
File photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and other respondents and sought a response to a plea seeking relaxation for the students appearing for the JEE Advance 2023.

The applicants have urged that it be made possible for them to retake the engineering entrance exam. The court listed the matter for next hearing on March 23.

Technical issues plagued both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were held in June and July last year. These errors prevented the candidates from giving the exam a fair shot, which led to significant decreases in many candidates` scores and percentiles.

Last year, there were a number of technological issues with the JEE exams, including frequent computer crashes, a frozen screen for many minutes, questions that took too long to load, unfinished questions, and more.

Some students claimed that they were unable to take the exam because their centres were abruptly relocated without intimation.

Some candidates encountered mistakes in their results as well as differences in their response sheet.

Students encountered similar technical issues during JEE Advanced 2022. For many of the students who experienced technical difficulties, it was their final try. It was the final JEE Main test for students who finished from Class 12 in 2020, and the final JEE Advanced attempt for students who graduated from Class 12 in 2021.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a notice and sought a response within two weeks.

It is argued that the deadly delta Covid wave of 2021 caused the Class 12 students of that year to experience extreme mental stress, anxiety, sadness, and other compensable damages, ranging from financial hardship to family member loss.

This was after the Covid outbreak in 2020 had already negatively impacted their education for more than a year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.