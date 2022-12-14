Search icon
JEE Main 2023 exam date soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check important details here

JEE Main 2023 exam date is expected to be released soon at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 exam dates | Photo: PTI

The exam schedule for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023  is expected to be released soon at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. Although there has been no official notification from National Testing Agency (NTA), media reports suggest that the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule will be released next week. 

Candidates will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90. Candidates must note that there will be negative markings. It is also advised that the candidates should also check the previous year question papers, it will help candidates to understand the exam pattern.   

As per the latest trend, the JEE (Main) can be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi and English languages.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Go to the candidate registration section (if not already registered)
  • Enter the registration details and note down the login details
  • Go to the latest notification section
  • Search the direct link for JEE Main 2023 Registration
  • Click on the direct link and a login page will appear on the screen
  • Enter the login details carefully
  • Upload the required documents and photograph
  • Pay the application fee
  • Hit the submit option.
