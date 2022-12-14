JEE Main 2023 exam date soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check important details here

JEE Main 2023 exam dates | Photo: PTI

The exam schedule for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 is expected to be released soon at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. Although there has been no official notification from National Testing Agency (NTA), media reports suggest that the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule will be released next week.

Candidates will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90. Candidates must note that there will be negative markings. It is also advised that the candidates should also check the previous year question papers, it will help candidates to understand the exam pattern.

As per the latest trend, the JEE (Main) can be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi and English languages.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply