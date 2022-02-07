JSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1289 Junior Engineer posts at jssc.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for 1289 Junior Engineer (JE) posts through Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination (JDLCCE) 2021. The last date to apply is March 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jssc.nic.in.
JSSC JE Vacancy 2022 Details
Exam: Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination (JDLCCE) 2021
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Housing & Urban Planning Department: 46 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Housing & Urban Planning Department: 188 posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Housing & Urban Planning Department: 51 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation: 171 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Water Resources Department: 400 posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Water Resources Department: 30 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Road Construction Department: 392 posts
Junior Engineer (Agriculture Engineering) Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation: 11 posts
Pay Scale: Rs 35,400 – 1,12,400/-
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical/Civil/Mechanical/Agriculture Engineering from a recognised University/Institution in India.
Age Limit: 18 to 35 years for Male
18 to 38 years for Female
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card OR Credit Card.
For GEN /OBC/EWS Candidates: 100/-
For SC/ST/PH Candidates of Jharkhand: 50/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the JSSC website jssc.nic.in.
Starting date for online application submission: February 07, 2022
Last date for online application submission: March 08, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 10, 2022
Last Date for Complete Online Application form: March 13, 2022
Date of Correction Online Form: March 14 to 16, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Test, Main Written Exam and Interview.
Notification: jssc.nic.in