JSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1289 Junior Engineer posts at jssc.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for 1289 Junior Engineer (JE) posts through Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination (JDLCCE) 2021. The last date to apply is March 08, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jssc.nic.in.

JSSC JE Vacancy 2022 Details

Exam: Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination (JDLCCE) 2021

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Housing & Urban Planning Department: 46 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Housing & Urban Planning Department: 188 posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Housing & Urban Planning Department: 51 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation: 171 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Water Resources Department: 400 posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – Water Resources Department: 30 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Road Construction Department: 392 posts

Junior Engineer (Agriculture Engineering) Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation: 11 posts

Pay Scale: Rs 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical/Civil/Mechanical/Agriculture Engineering from a recognised University/Institution in India.

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years for Male

18 to 38 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card OR Credit Card.

For GEN /OBC/EWS Candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/PH Candidates of Jharkhand: 50/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the JSSC website jssc.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 07, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 10, 2022

Last Date for Complete Online Application form: March 13, 2022

Date of Correction Online Form: March 14 to 16, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Test, Main Written Exam and Interview.

Notification: jssc.nic.in