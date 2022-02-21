Search icon
JCI recruitment admit card 2022 to release TODAY - Direct Link, Steps to download hall ticket

JCI will soon release admit cards for Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector posts at www.jutecorp.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 21, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

The Jute Corporation of India Limited, (JCI) is likely to release the admit card for the posts of  Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector today (February 21). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website - www.jutecorp.in.

Under this recruitment drive, the Jute Corporation of India Limited is looking to hire 643 individuals. 

Notably, the exam will take place on March 1, 2022, through a Computer Based Test (CBT). 

Here's how you can download the JCI Admit Card 2022:

- Visit the official website - jutecorp.in
- Click on the recruitment section on the homepage
- Enter the required details and submit the details 
- Once details are submitted, the JCI admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to save and download their admit cards for future reference.  

