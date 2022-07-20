Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JNU to begin offline classes for all courses from August 3

JNU will begin offline classes for students of all courses the next month, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

JNU to begin offline classes for all courses from August 3
JNU to begin offline classes | Photo: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will begin offline classes for students of all courses the next month, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday. The notification asked students to attend physical classes from August 3.

JNU, which was closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened in February to resume offline classes for all students except those in the first year. However, the students had alleged that several centres, including the School of International Studies (SIS), did not resume offline classes.

Students groups including the All India Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held protests calling for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS. 

The notification issued on Wednesday said, "It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the university by 3rd of August, 2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3rd." On Tuesday, JNU issued a separate notification for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.

"It has been decided to start classes in offline mode for the School of International Studies by August 3. All the students have to attend the offline classes from August 3," the notification read.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Read: DU Colleges start offline classes for a section of students

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman escapes split-second before being run over by train, watch viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.