Jammu-Kashmir schools closed due to heavy rain

Jammu-Kashmir schools closed | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered to keep all schools shut in Ramban and Poonch districts in view of heavy rain. Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing heavy rainfall and flash floods and the administration is making all necessary arrangements to keep people safe.

Various regions in Jammu have witnessed flash floods and mudslides. The officials have ordered to shut the schools to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and other people. The administration has requested people to stay at home as the bad weather is expected to pertain for the next 24 hours.

A PTI report quoted an official and stated: "In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe."

The water level in the Chinab river increased to a dangerous level of 35 feet and a warning has been issued by authorities that it will rise further. The administration has asked people to stay away from the water bodies as they are on a very high level due to rains and it will be risky to remain near water bodies.

As per a local media report, Schools in the Poonch district were ordered to remain shut for today by the local administration for students' safety.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has also been shut due to heavy rains and mudslides, many vehicles are stuck on the highway.

Reports suggest that heavy rainfall that is up to 64.5 mm-115.5 mm along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue over Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday and Friday which is July 28-29.

(With inputs from PTI)

