Jammu Kashmir Board Exam 2021: JKBOSE Class 11, 12 board exams cancelled

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday cancelled the pending board exams for Class 11 and Class 12. The exams have been cancelled in view of safety and well-being of the students due to COVID 19 pandemic, the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

The evaluation criteria along with the marking scheme for JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be prepared soon by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

"In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled," the Lt. Governor's office said.

"The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly," it added.

In April this year, JKBOSE had cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Following the footsteps of CBSE, many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The states which have cancelled Class 12 exams are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka.