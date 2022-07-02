J-K schools to shut down for summer vacation from July 4

Photo: PTI

Summer vacation in schools of Jammu and Kashmir will begin on July 4 announced the administration on Friday.

In an official order, Principal Secretary of School Education Department, B K Singh, said schools falling in the winter zone of the Jammu region will also remain shut.

"It hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from July 4 to 14, 2022," according to the order.

(With inputs from PTI)

